Rudy Gobert: 'I'd Take the Defensive Player of the Year Any Day Over an All-Star Selection'

Rudy Gobert appears to be over his 2019 All-Star snub after he won his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award Monday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 25, 2019

Jazz center Rudy Gobert appears to be over his 2019 All-Star snub after he won his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award Monday night. 

"I'd take the Defensive Player of the Year any day over an All-Star selection," Gobert said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen. "There's only one of these in the whole league every year."

Gobert earned the honor at the 2019 NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California. His comments follow his emotional moment when he discussed his All-Star snub in February. 

"It was a tough night," Gobert said when it asked how it felt to see the final All-Star roster. "My mom called me crying. It was tough. But it is what it is."

During that interview, Gobert covered his eyes as the interview continued and eventually walked away from reporters. 

Gobert anchored the Jazz's defense this season with 2.3 blocks per game. His 895 career blocks since 2013-14 trail only Anthony Davis. Utah finished the year at 50–32.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message