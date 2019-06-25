Jazz center Rudy Gobert appears to be over his 2019 All-Star snub after he won his second straight Defensive Player of the Year award Monday night.

"I'd take the Defensive Player of the Year any day over an All-Star selection," Gobert said, according to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen. "There's only one of these in the whole league every year."

Gobert earned the honor at the 2019 NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California. His comments follow his emotional moment when he discussed his All-Star snub in February.

"It was a tough night," Gobert said when it asked how it felt to see the final All-Star roster. "My mom called me crying. It was tough. But it is what it is."

During that interview, Gobert covered his eyes as the interview continued and eventually walked away from reporters.

Gobert anchored the Jazz's defense this season with 2.3 blocks per game. His 895 career blocks since 2013-14 trail only Anthony Davis. Utah finished the year at 50–32.