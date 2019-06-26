The start of free agency is less than a week away and there are still plenty of unanswered questions as June 30 rapidly approaches.

The decisions of superstar free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could now be impacted by injury while Kawhi Leonard will weigh the past season and future possibilities.

The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Nets and Warriors seem to have the most on the line as this summer's free agency begins. While answers for each team will come in due time, for now, here's all the news and rumors around the league related to the impending free agency madness.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• The Raptors remain confident they can retain Kawhi Leonard in free agency. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Lakers are the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony. (Ian Begley, SNY)

• The Rockets could target Danny Green, Kevon Looney or Brook Lopez in free agency. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• The Knicks will still sign Kevin Durant even if he arrives without another marquee free agent. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• Brook Lopez and the Bucks are "motivated" to work out a deal. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Knicks and Julius Randle have "mutual interest." (Marc Spears, The Undefeated)

• The Lakers believe they will factor into Kawhi Leonard's free agency. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Orlando hopes to retain Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross in free agency. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)