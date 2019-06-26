NBA Rumors: Raptors Confident They Will Retain Kawhi Leonard in Free Agency

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors ahead of the start of free agency on June 30.

By Michael Shapiro
June 26, 2019

The start of free agency is less than a week away and there are still plenty of unanswered questions as June 30 rapidly approaches.

The decisions of superstar free agents Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson could now be impacted by injury while Kawhi Leonard will weigh the past season and future possibilities. 

The Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Nets and Warriors seem to have the most on the line as this summer's free agency begins. While answers for each team will come in due time, for now, here's all the news and rumors around the league related to the impending free agency madness.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• The Raptors remain confident they can retain Kawhi Leonard in free agency. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Lakers are the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony.  (Ian Begley, SNY)

• The Rockets could target Danny Green, Kevon Looney or Brook Lopez in free agency. (Sam Amick, The Athletic)

• The Knicks will still sign Kevin Durant even if he arrives without another marquee free agent. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• Brook Lopez and the Bucks are "motivated" to work out a deal. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

• The Knicks and Julius Randle have "mutual interest." (Marc Spears, The Undefeated)

• The Lakers believe they will factor into Kawhi Leonard's free agency. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Orlando hopes to retain Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross in free agency. (Chris Mannix, Sports Illustrated)

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message