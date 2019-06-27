LeBron James will give up his No. 23 with the Lakers in 2019-20, which allows Anthony Davis to wear the iconic number, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

James has not announced his new jersey number.

Davis wore No. 23 in each of his seven years with the Pelicans before being traded to the Lakers on June 15. He donned the same number in his lone season at Kentucky.

James has worn No. 23 in 12 of his previous 16 seasons, including all 11 seasons with Cleveland. He wore No. 6 in four years with the Heat.

Los Angeles has 11 retired numbers, though No. 6 is still available. James is not eligible to wear Nos. 8, 13, 22, 24, 25, 32, 33, 34, 42, 44 and 52