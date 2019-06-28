Report: Warriors Plan to Offer Klay Thompson Five-Year, $190 Million Max Contract

Thompson is expected to miss considerable time next season while recovering from a torn ACL.

By Jenna West
June 28, 2019

The Warriors plan to offer Klay Thompson a five-year, $190 million max contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Golden State intends to present Thompson with the offer when free agency begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. This is expected to speed up negotiations between Warriors general manager Bob Myers and Greg Lawrence, Thompson's agent. The Warriors "remain committed to keeping Thompson out of free agency," reports Wojnarowski.

Thompson has spent all eight years of his NBA career with the Warriors, who selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. He has played in five consecutive All-Star Games and won three championships with Golden State.

Thompson faces a complicated future after tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He is expected to miss 9-10 months with the injury, and it was reported that his rehab could extend late into next season, possibly as far as February or March.

The Warriors' sharp-shooter is reportedly seeking a max contract this offseason and prefers to re-sign with the franchise. Other teams interested in Thompson have recently "given up hope" in acquiring him. Golden State will also look to keep free agent Kevin Durant, who could miss the entire 2019-20 season with a ruptured Achilles, on its roster, reports Wojnarowski.

Thompson finished last season averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

