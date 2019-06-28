As the June 30 start to free agency approaches, few teams have dominated the conversation when it comes to rumors of signing the impressive crop of franchise changing free agents.

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have missed the playoffs in each of the last six years, got the ball rolling by trading for All-Star forward Anthony Davis and sent a young core of players to the New Orleans Hornets.

The Boston Celtics, the world champion Toronto Raptors, and Los Angeles Clippers are also figured to be major players before in the free agency race once the weekend concludes.

Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving. and Kemba Walker all could be changing addresses as well as Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard as the landscape of the entire league could change when those players agree to deals.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league:

• Kyrie Irving remains as much a target for the Lakers as Kawhi Leonard now that they have the cap space for a max contract. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• The Lakers and Clippers will meet with Kawhi Leonard when free agency begins on June 30. (Chris Haynes, Yahoo Sports)

• If the Golden Statr earriors don’t offer Klay Thompson a maximum $190 million deal, he will listen to both the Lakers and Clippers. (Brad Turner, Los Angeles Times)

• The Lakers traded Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jemerrio Jones to the Washington Wizards, creating $32 million in cap space. They plan on going after role players like Danny Green, Terrence Ross and Seth Curry. (Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe and Bobby Marks, ESPN.com)