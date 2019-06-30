One-time All-Star center Brook Lopez has reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $52 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after the Bucks lost two players from the roster that produced the NBA's best regular-season record last year, with Nikola Mirotic headed to the Euroleague and Malcolm Brogdon on his way to Indiana.

Lopez, 31, spent the past season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds across 81 games for the Bucks last year.

The veteran big man spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Nets, who originally selected him with the 10th pick in the 2008 draft.

Lopez is entering his 12th NBA season. Last year, he shot a craeer-high 36.5% from three-point range.