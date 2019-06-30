Report: Brook Lopez Planning to Sign Four-Year, $52 Million Deal

Lopez averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Bucks last season.

By Kaelen Jones
June 30, 2019

One-time All-Star center Brook Lopez has reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $52 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move comes after the Bucks lost two players from the roster that produced the NBA's best regular-season record last year, with Nikola Mirotic headed to the Euroleague and Malcolm Brogdon on his way to Indiana.

Lopez, 31, spent the past season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds across 81 games for the Bucks last year.

The veteran big man spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Nets, who originally selected him with the 10th pick in the 2008 draft.

Lopez is entering his 12th NBA season. Last year, he shot a craeer-high 36.5% from three-point range.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message