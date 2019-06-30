Three-time All-Star guard Derrick Rose has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes one day after Wojnarowski reported that the two sides were meeting on Sunday and were "motivated" on finalizing the deal.

Rose, 30, is entering his 12th season in the NBA. He averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.2% from the field, 37% from beyond the arc and 85.6% from the free-throw line with the Timberwolves last season. The former MVP scored a career-high 50 points against the Utah Jazz last year, a performance that was tabbed Moment of the Year at the 2019 NBA Awards.

The Chicago Bulls originally selected Rose with the No. 1 pick in the 2008 draft out of Memphis. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with Chicago before stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Timberwolves.

Detroit is coming off a season in which it went 41–41 before being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.