Free agent JJ Redick has agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal to join the Pelicans, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The guard returned to the Sixers last offseason for his second year in Philadelphia after signing another one-year deal with the team. The 35-year-old averaged 18.1 points and 2.4 rebounds this season while playing 76 games for Philadelphia.

Redick helped the Sixers reach the playoffs two years in a row, losing to the NBA champion Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals this year.

After being drafted at No. 11 out of Duke by the Magic in 2006, Redick will play for his fifth team as he moves on to the rebuilding Pelicans. The team is focused on building around No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson along with Lonzo Ball and others after sending Anthony Davis to the Lakers.