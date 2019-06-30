Kemba Walker has agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news became official one day after Wojnarowski reported that Walker had informed the Hornets that he planned on signing with the Celtics. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported that Walker's decision was based ultimately on the chance to advance deep into the playoffs and play with teammates such as Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

Walker spent the first eight years of his career with the Hornets. He was named an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, averaging 25.6 points and 5.9 assists per game in 2018-19. Charlotte failed to capitalize on Walker's strong seasons, though, failing to win a playoff series with the UConn product.

The Celtics bring in Walker as a likely replacement for Kyrie Irving, who is expected to sign a four-year, $141 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

Boston won 49 games in 2018-19 before losing to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Charlotte finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last year at 39–43. The franchise's last playoff series victory came in 2002.