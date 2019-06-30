Report: Kyrie Irving, Nets Plan to Agree to Four-Year, $141 Million Deal

Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving Boston to join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 30, 2019

Kyrie Irving has agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday, and will join Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

Irving, 27, decided to opt out of his $21.3 million deal with the Celtics and become a free agent early last month. He also parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler within weeks of free agency, signaling his departure from Boston. The Celtics finished the year third in the Eastern Conference with a regular season record of 49–33 before falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has long been "serious" about signing with Brooklyn this summer. The Nets cleared cap space for Irving and another max free agent by trading Allen Crabbe and his $18.5 million contract to the Hawks on draft day. Brooklyn will use the space to sign free agent forward Kevin Durant to a four-year, $164 million deal. The Nets are also expected to sign free agent center DeAndre Jordan.

Irving, a six-time All-Star, was drafted by the Cavaliers with the first-overall pick in 2011. He was named the league's Rookie of the Year that season and won an NBA title with LeBron James in 2016 before being traded to the Celtics in August 2017.

Irving averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds for Boston during the 2018-19 season. He has career averages of 22.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

The Nets finished the regular season 42–40 but were knocked out of the playoffs by the Sixers in the first round.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message