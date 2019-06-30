Kevin Durant will reportedly announce which team he intends to sign with this offseason via Instagram on Sunday evening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Instagram account is associated with "The Boardroom," which airs episodes on ESPN+ and is executively-produced by Durant.

Per the New York Times' Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors plan to offer Durant a five-year, $221 million contract when the free-agency period officially opens at 6 p.m. ET.

Durant, 30, is expected to be out for the entire 2019-20 season after suffering a torn Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The 10-time All-Star opted out of a $31.5 million player option to remain with Golden State earlier this offseason.

On Saturday, it was reported that Durant and Kawhi Leonard had discussed the possibility of playing together in the future. Leonard is coming off an NBA Finals victory in which he led the Raptors to their first-ever title in six games over Golden State.

Durant, who's entering his 13th NBA season, is a nine-time All-NBA performer. He has led the Warriors to each of their past two championships, earning Finals MVP honors in both series.