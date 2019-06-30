All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Bucks with a five-year, $178 million contract, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to Wojnarowski, the deal is expected to include a player option on final year.

Middleton declined his $13 million player option for 2019-20, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The 27-year-old Middleton earned his first All-Star appearance this season after averaging 18.3 points per game on 37.8% shooting from three. He was the team's No. 2 scorer behind league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The deal Middleton plans to agree to is $12 million less than the 5-year, $190 million deal that qualifies for.

The Bucks finished with the NBA's best record, 60–22, but lost to the Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference finals.