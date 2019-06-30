Report: Nikola Vucevic Planning to Sign Four-Year, $100 Million Deal With Magic

Vucevic averaged 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Magic last season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 30, 2019

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is planning to re-sign with the team on a four-year, $100 mililion contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Magic acquired Vucevic, a 16th overall pick in the 2011 draft, from the 76ers in 2012. He set a franchise single-game record of 29 rebounds that season alongside an average of 13.1 points per game. Vucevic signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension with the Magic in 2014.

Vucevic, who turns 29 in October, averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Magic last season and received his first All-Star selection in 2019.

The Magic are coming off of their first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 campaign. The team finished 42–40 before falling to the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

