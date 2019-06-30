Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic is planning to re-sign with the team on a four-year, $100 mililion contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Magic acquired Vucevic, a 16th overall pick in the 2011 draft, from the 76ers in 2012. He set a franchise single-game record of 29 rebounds that season alongside an average of 13.1 points per game. Vucevic signed a four-year, $53 million contract extension with the Magic in 2014.

Vucevic, who turns 29 in October, averaged a career-high 20.8 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Magic last season and received his first All-Star selection in 2019.

The Magic are coming off of their first postseason appearance since the 2011-12 campaign. The team finished 42–40 before falling to the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.