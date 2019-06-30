Terry Rozier plans to agree to a three-year, $58 milion deal with the Charlotte Hornets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Sunday.

Rozier's departure from Boston comes after the Celtics' decision to bring in free agent guard Kemba Walker on a four-year, $141 million maximum contract. Rozier could join the Hornets via sign-and-trade as the Celtics attempt to re-sign Al Hoford as well.

Rozier, 25, was selected 16th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2015 draft. He replaced an injured Kyrie Irving during the Celtics' 2017-18 playoff run, scoring at least 20 points in six contests and averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists during the stretch.

Rozier averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 asssits last season on 38.7% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from three. Following Boston's disappointing playoff exit, Rozier said he "might have to go" if offseason changes weren't made.

When previously asked what he was looking for on the team he would play for next year, Rozier was candid.

"I’m looking forward to a family," Rozier said. "A team that treats me like a family and that’s gonna invest in me all the way."

The Hornets finished the 2018 season with a 39–43 record.