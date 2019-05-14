Celtics point guard Terry Rozier doesn't see himself returning to Boston if the team brings back its current roster for next season.

Speaking with Stephen A. Smith on First Take on Tuesday, Rozier made his intentions clear and told Smith he "might have to go" if offseason changes aren't made.

"I put up with a lot this year," Rozier said. "I said what I said after the season. I think we all know that I'm not trying to step into that again."

Following the Celtics' disappointing 116-91 Game 5 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks last week, Rozier was candid in pointing out the team's obvious shortcomings this season.

"Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens," Rozier told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. "Coach [Brad Stevens] was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that s--t. Guys that's All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It's tough.

"A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me," Rozier added. "That’s why I don’t b---- and complain. "I don't give a f--- what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I'm a top point guard in this league. I feel like it's a fresh start, whether I'm here or whether I'm gone."

Rozier went from being Boston's starting point guard last postseason to averaging just 6.4 points and 18 minutes per game behind Irving during this year's playoff run.

Rozier finished the season averaging 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 22.7 minutes per game.