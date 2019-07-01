Enes Kanter and the Boston Celtics have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Kanter, 27, is entering his ninth NBA season. The former No. 3 pick averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds last year, which he began with the New York Knicks before joining the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kanter's brother, Kerem, shared an edited graphic of Kanter in his new uniform shortly after news of his signing broke.

Kanter told ESPN's The Undefeated why he chose not to re-sign with Portland, noting that a botched phone call might have played a role.

New Celtics center Enes Kanter via text to @TheUndefeated on why he didn’t return to Portland. pic.twitter.com/kznF6CUmbU — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2019

Kanter could serve a key role in the Celtics frontcourt after All-Star forward Al Horford and veteran Aron Baynes each departed Boston this offseason.

Along with Kanter, the Celtics also landed star point guard Kemba Walker, who agreed to a four-year max deal shortly after free agency opened on Sunday.