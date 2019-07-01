The Heat have agreed to trade Hassan Whiteside to the Trail Blazers for Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Whiteside recently opted into the final year of his four-year, $98 million deal he signed in 2016. The big man is set to make $27 million in his eighth NBA season.

The Heat have been looking to unload some salary to finalize the sign-and-trade they put together with the 76ers to acquire free agent Jimmy Butler. In addition to sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia, Miami was also discussing trading some players to the Mavericks.

Maurice Harkless and Meyers Leonard each make right around $11 million next season, which will be the final year of each of their contracts. So this deal creates about $5 million in cap space for the Heat.

The Trail Blazers will be looking to grow off a season in which they reached the Western Conference finals. Whiteside will likely be a backup to Jusuf Nurkic when he returns from his broken leg that kept him out at the end of last season. Team president of basketball operations Neil Olshey told Jason Quick of The Athletic he is not sure when Nurkic would be able to return.