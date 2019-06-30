Why Wait for First Take When Stephen A. Smith Is Ranting Over Free Agency Sunday?

Screenshot from @ESPN via Twitter

Stephen A. Smith is not happy about how free agency went for the Knicks.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 30, 2019

We're not worthy of Stephen A. Smith.

The hardest working man at ESPN was not a happy camper when NBA free agency opened up Sunday.

Not because he wasn't hyped about all of the movement around the league but because his Knicks failed to do what they have been talking about doing for years. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are headed to the Nets and that means Madison Square Garden will only have Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. And New York was never going to offer Durant the max.

Stephen A. had some things to get off his chest in response.

And then he had some more things to say on ESPN's The Jump.

I can't wait to watch First Take on Monday when he'll get to discuss the statement the Knicks put out about free agency.

