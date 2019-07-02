The Wizards have applied for a Disabled Player Exception for injured point guard John Wall, reports The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

According to Vecenie, Washington has not received notification if the application has been granted or denied. If granted, the Wizards will have the amount of the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception to use to either sign, trade for a player, or make a waiver claim. That number this season is $9.258 million, according to Vecenie.

The Athletic's Fred Katz reported the decision means the Wizards believe Wall could be potentially ruled out for the 2019-2020 season after suffering a ruptured Achilles, though applying for the exception doesn't necessarily mean Wall will miss the entire year. Wall's initial recovery timetable was 12 months after the surgery for the injury he suffered when he slipped and fell at his home in February.

Wall was already out for the remainder of the season after he had surgery on his left heel. He had also developed an infection in the incision from his previous surgery that took place Jan. 8.

Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games last season.