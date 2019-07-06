The Los Angeles Clippers are the new favorites to win this year's NBA title after the team agreed to terms with Kawhi Leonard and acquired Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a shocking series of events late Friday night, Leonard reportedly agreed to sign a four-year, $142 million maximum contract with the Clippers after Los Angeles successfully found a way to bring George—who Leonard had been recruiting during the offseason—to play alongside him.

After both of the acquisitions, Caesars Sportsbook on Saturday morning moved the Clippers' odds from 10-1 to 11-4 to win the 2019-20 NBA title, just ahead of the rival Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers, who were also in the running to sign Leonard, were consensus 2020 title favorites since acquiring Anthony Davis to play alongside LeBron James. Caesars Sportsbook dropped the Lakers' odds from 7-5 to 4-1 after Leonard's decision to play for the Clippers.

The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas also had the Clippers as favorites at 3-1 odds and lengthened the Lakers' odds to 6-1. The Bucks have the best odds in the Eastern Conference at 4-1, followed by the 76ers at 7-1. The Warriors' and Rockets' title odds are listed at 10-1.

After losing Leonard, the defending champion Raptors plummetted from 6-1 at Westgate to 80-1. The Thunder's odds dropped to 100-1 after losing George.