Danny Green, Lakers Agree to Two-Year, $30 Million Deal

Green averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds with the Raptors last season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 06, 2019

Free agent guard Danny Green has agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he announced on his podcast, "Inside the Green Room," on Friday night.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks were also pursuing Green during free agency.

Green's decision comes after former Raptors teammate Kawhi Leonard reportedly decided to sign with the Clippers, who also acquired All-Star Paul George in a blockbuster trade with the Thunder.

Drafted by the Cavaliers with the 46th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Green played 20 games his rookie year in Cleveland before joining the Spurs in 2010. During the 2013 NBA Finals, Green set an NBA record for most three-point field goals made in a Finals series and won his first championship the following year.

Green and Leonard were both traded to the Raptors in 2018, where the two helped Toronto defeat the Warriors in six games for the franchise's first-ever NBA title.

Green averaged 10.3 points and 4.0 rebounds with the Raptors last season and will now be joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

 

