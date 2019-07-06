Zion Williamson to Miss Rest of Summer League With Bruised Knee

Zion Williamson left Friday night's Summer League game after suffering a knee-to-knee hit.

By Jenna West
July 06, 2019

Pelicans big man Zion Williamson will miss the rest of the Summer League season with a bruised left knee, the team announced in a statement on Saturday.

Williamson exited Friday night's game against the Knicks after he suffered a knee-to-knee hit in the first half of the game. He was 4-for-9 from the floor on the night with 11 points and three rebounds before exiting the contest.

"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue," Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said. "However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team."

Williamson, a 6'7'', 285-pound freshman phenom at Duke, stole headlines throughout last season. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting during his lone year with the Blue Devils.

Williamson went on to become just the third freshman ever to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award and picked up the AP Men's College Basketball Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award.

