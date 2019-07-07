NBA Rumors: Rockets Emerge as 'Likely Suitor' for Russell Westbrook

Stay up to date with the latest NBA news and rumors as free agency gets underway.

By Kaelen Jones
July 07, 2019

With Kawhi Leonard's decision in the rearview mirror, the initial frenzy of the NBA's free-agency period is over, but there's still a possibility of some fireworks in the aftermath.

Perhaps the most significant development is the Oklahoma City Thunder's intentions for point guard Russell Westbrook. The Thunder are reportedly working with Westbrook and his agent to work out a possible trade for the All-Star, who has spent the past 11 years with the franchise. 

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league in the aftermath of Leonard's decision. For more coverage of free agency, check out The Crossover's Top 50 free-agent rankings, & our wide-sweeping primer and our burning questions for every team.

Sunday

1:12 a.m. – The Houston Rockets have been "pinpointed" as a "likely suitor" for Oklahoma City Thunder PG Russell Westbrook by rival executives. (Sam Amick and Brett Dawson, The Athletic)

Saturday

• Free agent guard Alex Caruso has agreed to a two-year, $5.5 million deal to return to the Lakers. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Spurs are finalizing a trade to send Davis Bertans to the Wizards. Bertans will be absorbed into an exception, which allows the Spurs to complete a deal for DeMarre Carroll. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• Marcus Morris has agreed to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)

