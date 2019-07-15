Watch: Zion Williamson Drains Three-Pointer While Sitting on Pelicans' Bench

Williamson is just showing off now.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 15, 2019

Zion Williamson may have been ruled out for the remainder of this year's Summer League games, but that didn't stop the Pelicans rookie from showing off his range on Sunday.

During pre-game warmups ahead of his team's semifinal matchup against the Grizzlies, Williamson was seen having a little bit of fun despite not participating in shooting drills. Williamson hit a three-pointer from halfcourt before draining another—this time while seated on the team's bench.

Williamson suffered a bruised left knee in the Pelicans' Summer League opener against the Knicks and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament as a precaution. 

Williamson, a 6'7'', 285-pound freshman phenom at Duke, stole headlines throughout last season. He averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 68% shooting during his lone year with the Blue Devils.

Williamson went on to become just the third freshman ever to win the Naismith Men's Player of the Year Award and picked up the AP Men's College Basketball Player of the Year and the John R. Wooden Award.

