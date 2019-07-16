Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for Your Memes About Her NBA Exes

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner somewhat cleared the air about her dating history with NBA players on Tuesday when responding to a meme on Twitter.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 16, 2019

Even when Twitter is showing why it's a cesspool, it still finds a way to be wildly entertaining.

And nothing better demonstrates that then when Kendall Jenner decided to respond to a meme joking about her history of dating to NBA players.

D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin have all been linked to Jenner in the past, with Kuzma being the most recent to find his name in the tabloids because of the reality star.

However, Kendall wanted to set the record straight about how many of these players she actually dated.

Now, it's not entirely clear which two she means.

Just like it's not entirely clear who Ben Simmons' sister was referring to in these tweets.

Anybody have any guesses for who the two actual exes are or who those tweets could be about?

