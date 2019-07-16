Even when Twitter is showing why it's a cesspool, it still finds a way to be wildly entertaining.

And nothing better demonstrates that then when Kendall Jenner decided to respond to a meme joking about her history of dating to NBA players.

1st team “All Light Skin”. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/oQDxMtCBNE — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) July 16, 2019

D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma and Blake Griffin have all been linked to Jenner in the past, with Kuzma being the most recent to find his name in the tabloids because of the reality star.

However, Kendall wanted to set the record straight about how many of these players she actually dated.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

Now, it's not entirely clear which two she means.

Just like it's not entirely clear who Ben Simmons' sister was referring to in these tweets.

I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE! — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 10, 2019

I didn’t say any names but if the shoes fits WEAR IT — Liv Alice Simmons (@livvalice) July 13, 2019

Anybody have any guesses for who the two actual exes are or who those tweets could be about?