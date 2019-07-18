Raptors guard Kyle Lowry underwent a procedure to repair a tendon injury in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in the summer.

The 33-year-old All-Star suffered the injury during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers. He told ESPN ahead of the Finals he planned to get it taken care of after the season but tried to avoid talking about the injury too much.

"It's about passing. I'm a big passer," Lowry said on ESPN's The Jump. "You know, the flicking of the passing, the kind of—the ball movement, handling the ball. During the game, honestly, I can't feel my thumb."

Lowry averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds along with a career 8.7 assists per game. The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games to win their first title in franchise history.