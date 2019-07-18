Report: Kyle Lowry Undergoes Surgery to Repair Tendon Injury in Thumb

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry reportedly underwent a procedure to repair tendon injury in his left thumb.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 18, 2019

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry underwent a procedure to repair a tendon injury in his left thumb, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports Lowry hopes to be ready for USA Basketball training camp and FIBA World Cup later in the summer.

The 33-year-old All-Star suffered the injury during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the 76ers. He told ESPN ahead of the Finals he planned to get it taken care of after the season but tried to avoid talking about the injury too much.

"It's about passing. I'm a big passer," Lowry said on ESPN's The Jump. "You know, the flicking of the passing, the kind of—the ball movement, handling the ball. During the game, honestly, I can't feel my thumb."

Lowry averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds along with a career 8.7 assists per game. The Raptors defeated the Warriors in six games to win their first title in franchise history.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message