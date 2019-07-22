Wizards owner Ted Leonsis acknowledged that point guard John Wall likely won't play the upcoming 2019 2020 season due to an Achilles injury.

The Athletic's Michael Lee reports that Leonsis said Wall "probably won't play next season" and he starts each day reading updates on how he's progressing with his recovery.

In early July, it was reported that the Wizards applied for a Disabled Player Exception for their injured point guard.

Wall suffered a ruptured Achilles, and his initial recovery timetable was 12 months after the surgery for the injury he suffered when he slipped and fell at his home in February. At that point, Wall was already out for the remainder of the season after he had surgery on his left heel. He had also developed an infection from his previous surgery that took place Jan. 8.

Wall averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 assists in 32 games last season, and he'll turn 29 in September.