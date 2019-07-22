Zion Williamson, Bradley Beal Won't Participate in Team USA Practice, FIBA World Cup

Anthony Davis and James Harden also withdrew from Team USA consideration in July. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson will not join Team USA at the FIBA World Cup in September, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Williamson's decision followed a pair of defections from Team USA on Monday. Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Sixers forward Tobias Harris are both opting out of Team USA training camp and the FIBA World Cup, according to Charania and Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Celtics guard Marcus Smart earned invitations to the Team USA training camp on Monday, per Charania

Monday's trio joins a slate of NBA stars to skip FIBA training camp and the subsequent tournament. Anthony Davis and James Harden will both skip the festivities as they prepare for the 2019-20 season. 

There are 17 players on the current FIBA training camp roster, headlined by Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker. The final roster will consist of 12 players. 

FIBA World Cup play begins on August 31. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message