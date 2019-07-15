Anthony Davis has decided not to participate in the upcoming USA basketball training camp and FIBA Baskeball World Cup, Yahoo! Sports' Chris Haynes reported on Sunday night.

According to Haynes, Davis withdrew his name from consideration for September's competition to spend the offseason in preparation for a championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, reportedly confirmed Davis's decision. The six-time All-Star center still plans to be present at the USA Basketball training camp from Aug. 5–9 in Las Vegas to support his teammates.

Davis, 26, is also not ruling out playing for the 2020 Olympic team in Tokyo. He was a member of the 2012 USA Olympic team that won gold in London.

Davis was officially introduced as a Laker on Saturday after he was acquired in a blockbuster deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hard, the draft rights to the No. 4 overall pick De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash to the Pelicans. He averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2018 and has career averages of 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across seven years in the league.

The FIBA World Cup will take place from Aug. 31 until Sept. 15 and will serve as the qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.