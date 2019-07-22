Team USA will have two fewer players to choose from for the FIBA World Cup squad as Bradley Beal and Tobias Harris have both reportedly withdrawn from training camp.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports Beal will miss the tournament because of the upcoming birth of his child which is expected to happen in late August or early September, the same time the World Cup will be taking place in China.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports Harris plans to focus on the 76ers during the end of his summer.

In addition to these two, Anthony Davis, James Harden, CJ McCollum and Eric Gordon have also all withdrawn. Ben Simmons released a statement earlier this month saying he would also not play in the FIBA World Cup but would participate in exhibition games with Australia.

Zion Williamson, who was a member of the USA Select Team that participates in training camp to help get the squad ready in advance of the tournament, will also withdraw from camp to focus on the Pelicans this offseason, Team USA director Jerry Colangelo told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

On the other end of the spectrum, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports Kemba Walker and Khris Middleton both plan on sticking with the team through the tournament.

Of the 20 players initially pegged to compete for the 12-man roster, only 14 are still expected to participate in training camp and potentially the World Cup.