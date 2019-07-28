The Rockets' acquisition of Russell Westbrook this offseason has left many fans and analysts alike wondering how Houston is going to make the reunion on the court once the 2019 season tips off.

Harden had the highest usage rate in the league last season. Westbrook was second in touches per game. The two former league MVPs are both accustomed to handling the ball excessively and shooting at a high volume.

How, given how singularly ball dominant each player is, will the Rockets make a functional basketball team come together in the wake of the move?

NBA 2K's answer? They don't.

In a next-level simulation of the running Harden-Westbrook ball-hogging memes, this NBA 2K edit depicts what would happen when both players see a buzzer-beater opportunity against the Warriors.

Virtual Russ may have called game, but if this scenario turns out accurate, Mike D'Antoni may be in for the most stressful year of his coaching career.