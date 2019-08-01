Sources close to LeBron James told ESPN.com that the four-time MVP was "shocked" by the comments made by Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin about his time with the Cavaliers and the trouble of building a team around James in a Sports Illustrated feature by Jake Fischer.

Griffin told Fischer he was "miserable" trying to construct championship rosters in Cleveland and it was "not fun." He also said he knew he was going to leave the team following the 2016 championship and "I don't think [James is] the same animal anymore about winning."

In addition to the comment reported by ESPN.com, James appeared to fire off a tweet about Griffin's comments.

Alright alright. Enough is enough. The throne has been played with to much and I ain’t for horseplay. Ether coming soon! 😁🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👑 #JamesGang✊🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 1, 2019

James's former teammate with the Cavaliers, Kendrick Perkins, also fired off a tweet in response to what Griffin had to say.

Would Griff have any credibility if he wasn’t in the front office with Lebron on team? Griff for the last 2 years you praised Lebron for buying into the Culture in Cleveland and how professional he was and now your saying it’s inorganic?! Your real problem was Dan Gilbert!!! 💯👊🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 1, 2019

Griffin was the Cavaliers' general manager from 2014-2017 and spent three seasons in Cleveland with James.