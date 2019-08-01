Report: LeBron James 'Shocked' By David Griffin's Comments About Time With Cavaliers

LeBron James and David Griffin were with the Cavaliers together from 2014-2017.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 01, 2019

Sources close to LeBron James told ESPN.com that the four-time MVP was "shocked" by the comments made by Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin about his time with the Cavaliers and the trouble of building a team around James in a Sports Illustrated feature by Jake Fischer.

Griffin told Fischer he was "miserable" trying to construct championship rosters in Cleveland and it was "not fun." He also said he knew he was going to leave the team following the 2016 championship and "I don't think [James is] the same animal anymore about winning."

In addition to the comment reported by ESPN.com, James appeared to fire off a tweet about Griffin's comments.

James's former teammate with the Cavaliers, Kendrick Perkins, also fired off a tweet in response to what Griffin had to say.

Griffin was the Cavaliers' general manager from 2014-2017 and spent three seasons in Cleveland with James.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message