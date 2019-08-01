Report: R.J. Barrett Won't Join Canada's FIBA World Cup Team After Calf Strain

The FIBA World Cup begins at the end of the month.

By Michael Shapiro
August 01, 2019

Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett won't join the Canadian national team in the FIBA World Cup in September, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania

Barrett reportedly suffered a mild calf strain during Summer League, per Charania. He will join the Canadian team for training camp in Toronto, but will not make the trip to China for the FIBA festivities.

New York selected Barrett with the No. 3 pick in June's 2019 NBA draft. The Duke product averaged 22.6 per game with the Blue Devils in his lone collegiate season. 

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will lead Canada in the FIBA World Cup just three months after winning the first Finals in Toronto history

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray and Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players invited to play for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup. Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell are expected to lead the United States' squad.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will begin on Aug. 31.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message