Knicks rookie R.J. Barrett won't join the Canadian national team in the FIBA World Cup in September, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Barrett reportedly suffered a mild calf strain during Summer League, per Charania. He will join the Canadian team for training camp in Toronto, but will not make the trip to China for the FIBA festivities.

New York selected Barrett with the No. 3 pick in June's 2019 NBA draft. The Duke product averaged 22.6 per game with the Blue Devils in his lone collegiate season.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will lead Canada in the FIBA World Cup just three months after winning the first Finals in Toronto history.

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray and Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players invited to play for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup. Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell are expected to lead the United States' squad.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup will begin on Aug. 31.