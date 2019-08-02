NBA Christmas Day Schedule: Lakers vs. Clippers, Rockets vs. Warriors Lead Matchups

The Warriors will host the Rockets in another high-profile Christmas Day matchup.

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2019

The battle for Los Angeles will headline the NBA's Christmas Day slate in 2019-20 as the Lakers face the Clippers at the Staples Center, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James will be making his 13th-straight appearance on Christmas on Dec. 25. The Clippers will be making their first appearance since 2016, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George now leading the franchise in the post-Lob City era.

The other four Christmas games were also announced on Friday. The Nuggets will host the Pelicans and the defending-champion Raptors will host the Celtics.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden will travel to San Francisco for Christmas as the Rockets face the Warriors, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Bucks will face the 76ers in Philadelphia to round out the Christmas slate, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The times for each Christmas game have not been announced. 2019 will mark the first year without the Knicks playing on Christmas since 2015. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message