The battle for Los Angeles will headline the NBA's Christmas Day slate in 2019-20 as the Lakers face the Clippers at the Staples Center, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

LeBron James will be making his 13th-straight appearance on Christmas on Dec. 25. The Clippers will be making their first appearance since 2016, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George now leading the franchise in the post-Lob City era.

The other four Christmas games were also announced on Friday. The Nuggets will host the Pelicans and the defending-champion Raptors will host the Celtics.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden will travel to San Francisco for Christmas as the Rockets face the Warriors, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. The Bucks will face the 76ers in Philadelphia to round out the Christmas slate, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.

The times for each Christmas game have not been announced. 2019 will mark the first year without the Knicks playing on Christmas since 2015.