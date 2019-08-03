The 2019-20 NBA season is expected to open on Oct. 22, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Planned games for opening night reportedly include a clash between Los Angeles's two teams, the Lakers and Clippers, and a second game between the reigning champion Raptors and Zion Williamson's Pelicans.

The Lakers and Clippers will meet again at Staples Center on Christmas Day as LeBron James makes his 13th-straight appearance on Christmas on Dec. 25. The Clippers will be making their first appearance since 2016, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George now leading the franchise.

Four other Christmas games were also announced on Friday. The Nuggets will host the Pelicans, the defending-champion Raptors will host the Celtics and the Rockets will face the Warriors in San Francisco. The Bucks will reportedly face the 76ers in Philadelphia to round out the Christmas slate.