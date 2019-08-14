Draymond Green Says Warriors Missed the 'Underdog Chip'

Draymond Green addressed the Warriors' odds to win the 2020 NBA championship.

By Jenna West
August 14, 2019

Draymond Green doesn't care what Las Vegas thinks.

The Warriors star spoke with ESPN's Rachel Nichols and addressed his team's odds to win the 2020 NBA championship. Golden State has the sixth-best odds to take home the title, according to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

"It's been a while since we've been the underdog, but it brings that underdog chip back," he said. "I miss that chip. I'm pretty sure Steph [Curry] missed that chip. And some of the stuff that Klay [Thompson's] been texting me this summer, I'm positive he misses the chip.

"I like where we're at. I'm excited about it. To the oddsmaker–thanks. You got me where I am today. I look forward to where they take me again."

The Clipppers are currently favored to win next year's title at +350 after signing Kawhi Leonard. The Lakers (+400), Bucks (+600), Rockets and Sixers (+800) are ranked higher than Golden State. The Warriors and Jazz both sit at +1200.

Golden State lost the championship earlier this summer to Leonard and the Raptors in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. They're taken home three crowns in those five years.

The Warriors' roster underwent some changes this summer with Thompson recovering from a torn ACL and Kevin Durant landing with the Nets in free agency. Green revealed to Nichols that he found out about Durant's decision the same time as the public and wasn't upset about it.

"He doesn't owe it to me to tell me before he tells everybody else," Green said. "The thing that people forget about in this league is this is our lives. I'm not about to go to Kevin Durant and say, 'Hey Kevin, can I get my fiance pregnant?' That's my life.

"I found out when everybody else found out, which is exactly how it should be."

Without Durant, the Warriors signed Green to a four-year, $100 million extension earlier this month. They'll build their roster around the All-Star trio of Green, Thompson and Curry.

