Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson has undergone successful surgery to repair his torn ACL, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure at the Kerlan Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. Thompson is expected to miss 9-10 months recovering from the injury.

Thompson suffered the torn ACL after a hard foul late in the third quarter during a Game 6 Finals contest against the Raptors. Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee buckled as his foot made contact with the hardwood. The team announced that Thompson underwent an MRI following his exit, which confirmed that the Warriors' star suffered a torn left ACL. He was the game's leading scorer with 30 points before the injury.​

Wojnarowski previously reported that Thompson's rehab could go late into next season, extending as far as possibly February or March.

Thompson agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal to stay with the Warriors when free agency began on Sunday. Thompson averaged 21.5 points per game in 2018-19 while shooting 46.7% from the field and 40.2% from three.

Golden State finished the regular season with the Western Conference's best record at 57–25, but lost to the Raptors in the NBA Finals.