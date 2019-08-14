Wizards Owner Ted Leonsis Called President Obama for Team-Building Advice

President Obama reportedly told Leonsis to seek players who, "championed the beauty of the game, teamwork, sacrifice”

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2019

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis canvassed the country for advice on Washington's franchise overhaul this offseason by speaking with 78 individuals over a 3.5 month period, according to The Washington Post's Candace Bucker.

Leonis reportedly spoke with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul among others during the offseason, but one other individual was particularly notable: President Barack Obama. 

Leonsis considers Obama a friend, and the pair have discussed the state of the Wizards before, according to Buckner. 

"Obama championed the 'beauty of the game, teamwork, sacrifice' and surrounding franchise stars with complementary pieces," Buckner wrote on Wednesday. "Obama, who has taken on a role with the NBA-backed Basketball Africa League, also encouraged Leonsis to invest in scouting in Africa."

Leonsis fired former Washington general manager Ernie Grunfeld in April after 16 seasons with the organization. The Wizards named Tommy Sheppard their general manager in July. 

The Wizards finished 11th in the East in 2018-19 at 32–50. They have not reached the conference finals since 1979.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message