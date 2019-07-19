The Wizards have made a decision about their future general manager, promoting interim Tommy Sheppard to the position full time, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Sheppard, who will be entering his 17th season with the franchise, was named the interim back in April when the team fired long-time GM Ernie Grunfeld in a move that was met positively by many fans.

After Grunfeld was fired, Washington was linked to Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri, but the team eventually decided to not fill the role before the start of free agency. Ujiri eventually announced he was going to stay in Toronto.

The Wizards opened the offseason by selecting Rui Hachimura with the No. 9 pick despite never having a meeting with him leading up to the draft. The team also traded Dwight Howard, who it signed last season and had opted in for the last year of his contract, and added Isaiah Thomas to the roster.

The squad also applied for a disabled player exception for John Wall, who is expected to miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.