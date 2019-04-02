The Wizards announced on Tuesday that they have fired team president and general manager Ernie Grunfeld.

Grunfeld has been with the Wizards since 2003 and has helped the team compile a 568-724 record. He was responsible for signing Gilbert Arenas before his first season as an executive in Washington and he helped the team reach the playoffs eight times in his nearly 16 full seasons with the organization.

"We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes," owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. "I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise."

The Wizards lost point guard John Wall for the rest of season in late December due to a heel injury. Wall agreed to a supermax extension with the Wizards in 2017 that does not kick in until next season. He ruptured his Achilles while recovering from his heel surgery.

Senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard will handle Grunfeld's duties until a replacement is hired at the end of the season. Sheppard will be a candidate for the opening.

Washington is 11th in the Eastern conference at 32-46 entering Tuesday. The Wizards host the Bulls on Wednesday, and their season will conclude next Tuesday at home against the Celtics.