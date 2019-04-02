Wizards Fire Team President and General Manager Ernie Grunfeld

Ernie Grunfeld has been with the Wizards since 2003.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 02, 2019

The Wizards announced on Tuesday that they have fired team president and general manager Ernie Grunfeld.

Grunfeld has been with the Wizards since 2003 and has helped the team compile a 568-724 record. He was responsible for signing Gilbert Arenas before his first season as an executive in Washington and he helped the team reach the playoffs eight times in his nearly 16 full seasons with the organization.

"We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes," owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. "I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise."

The Wizards lost point guard John Wall for the rest of season in late December due to a heel injury. Wall agreed to a supermax extension with the Wizards in 2017 that does not kick in until next season. He ruptured his Achilles while recovering from his heel surgery.

Senior vice president of basketball operations Tommy Sheppard will handle Grunfeld's duties until a replacement is hired at the end of the season. Sheppard will be a candidate for the opening.

Washington is 11th in the Eastern conference at 32-46 entering Tuesday. The Wizards host the Bulls on Wednesday, and their season will conclude next Tuesday at home against the Celtics.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message