The Lakers will host a trio of centers for workouts this week following DeMarcus Cousins' ACL tear, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Dwight Howard will headline the list of centers joining Los Angeles for a workout, per Wojnarowski. The Lakers will also reportedly host Joakim Noah at their facility as well as Mo Speights. Former Wizards center Marcin Gortat is also an option for Los Angeles, though he is currently overseas.

Cousins tore his ACL on Aug. 15, just over a month after signing a one-year deal with Los Angeles in free agency. The four-time All-Star played 30 games for the Warriors in 2018-19 but missed much of the postseason with a quad injury.

Howard could return to Los Angeles for a second stint with the Lakers in 2019-20. Los Angeles acquired the three-time Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 after six-straight All-Star appearances with Orlando, but Howard spent just one season with the Lakers before leaving in free agency and signing with the Rockets.

Noah logged 42 games for the Grizzlies last season after two years in New York. He played for the Bulls from 2007-16, logging two All-Star appearances.

Los Angeles would mark Speights' fourth team in four seasons. The Florida product won the 2015 Finals with the Warriors.