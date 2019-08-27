If you live in upstate California and have a cool $1 million to spend on attending basketball games, the Warriors can hook you up.

Members of the media were invited to tour the team's new Chase Center on Monday. The Athletic's Anthony Slater shared many of the facility's features, including its gigantic scoreboard that measures 82-feet, nine inches by 52-feet, eight inches, and the Warriors' locker placements.

A look at the Chase Center scoreboard. No AD in Lakers starting lineup. Klay in for Warriors at small forward. pic.twitter.com/cABGSyagM9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) August 26, 2019

What stands out more than the larger-than-life scoreboard is the premium suite options at Chase Center. The arena includes 44 club suites that rent between $4,000 and $40,000 for a single event. But if you really love watching the Warriors and spending money, you can drop between $1.2 million and $2.25 million on one of the 32 Google Cloud courtside lounges. The suites include a butler to serve you, a room to use year-round and premium seats to every event at the arena. No matter if it's a Warriors game, a concert or some other event, you can attend.

Suite holders can also take a short walk from their rooms to view the game upstairs from an exclusive section that sits only eight rows up from the court. By paying a whopping $1 million-plus, fans have access to all of these perks during the team's entire fiscal year (July 1-June 30).

With prices like that, we hope the dining options are exquisite and the suite costs include a nice salary for the butlers, too.