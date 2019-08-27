Lakers Release Statement on Alleged DeMarcus Cousins Threat Against Ex-Girlfriend

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

TMZ released audio on Tuesday involving an alleged dispute between Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 27, 2019

The Lakers released a statement on Tuesday following a TMZ report regarding center DeMarcus Cousins.

TMZ released an audio recording on Tuesday morning of an alleged phone call between Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West. After arguing over whether their son Amir would attend Cousins' wedding in Atlanta over the weekend, a male voice is heard saying, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f---ing head."

It is unverified whether the alleged call involved Cousins.

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the Lakers said in a statement on Tuesday. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

The NBA also released a statement on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said. 

Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6. He tore his ACL on Aug. 15 and is out indefinitely.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message