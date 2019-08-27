The Lakers released a statement on Tuesday following a TMZ report regarding center DeMarcus Cousins.

TMZ released an audio recording on Tuesday morning of an alleged phone call between Cousins and his ex-girlfriend Christy West. After arguing over whether their son Amir would attend Cousins' wedding in Atlanta over the weekend, a male voice is heard saying, "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet through your f---ing head."

It is unverified whether the alleged call involved Cousins.

"We are aware of the allegation involving DeMarcus Cousins and, of course, take this claim seriously," the Lakers said in a statement on Tuesday. We are in the process of gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time."

The NBA also released a statement on Tuesday.

"We are aware of the report regarding DeMarcus Cousins and are investigating the allegations," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said.

Cousins signed a one-year contract with the Lakers on July 6. He tore his ACL on Aug. 15 and is out indefinitely.