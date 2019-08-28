BIG3 MVP and former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson is set to workout for the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported on Wednesday.

According to Spears, Johnson could also be potentially working out for the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets and Pelicans after his successful season with the Triplets.

Johnson, 38, was a seven-time NBA All-Star from 2001 to 2018, most recently playing for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets during the 2017 season. He averaged 16 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game during his time in the league.

Johnson was named the 2019 BIG3 MVP after leadng the league in points (175), assists (31), 4-point shots made (four) and total field goals (63). He also finished second in 3-pointers made with 16.

Johnson's Triplets face the Killer 3s for the BIG3 championship on Sunday.