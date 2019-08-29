Nets' Wilson Chandler Facing 25-Game Suspension for PED Use

Chandler tested positive for the growth-hormone-releasing peptide Ipamorelin.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 29, 2019

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension for testing positive for PED use, the NBA announced on Thursday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

According to the league, Chandler tested positive for the growth-hormone-releasing peptide Ipamorelin.

Chandler, 32, was taken 23rd overall by the Knicks in the 2007 draft and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the Nuggets in 2011. He averaged a career-high 15.7 points per game in 2016.

Chandler joined the 76ers and Clippers via trades 2018 and averaged 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds across 51 games for both teams last season. The Nets signed the veteran forward to a one-year deal in July.

Chandler was expected to get some of the minutes initially destined for Kevin Durant, who signed with the Nets but will miss time this season after rupturing his Achilles during the NBA Finals. 

