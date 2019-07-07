Kevin Durant Will Now Wear No. 7 for Brooklyn Nets, Switching From 35

Kevin Durant announced he will now wear No. 7 for the Nets, switching from No. 35 after his move to Brooklyn from Golden State. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 07, 2019

Kevin Durant announced he will now wear No. 7 for the Nets, switching from No. 35 after his move to Brooklyn from Golden State

Durant shared a jersey with the new number on Twitter, before expanding on the change from his 35 Ventures account, saying he's starting a new chapter of his life. It's his first career jersey number change.   

Durant will likely miss all of next season after rupturing his Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He announced plans to sign with the Nets last week when free agency began. Before his Game 5 appearance, the 30-year-old Durant had not played for Golden State since injuring his calf against the Rockets on May 9. This season, Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

Durant joins LeBron James in making a number change this offseason, as James will return to the No. 6 he wore in Miami after giving No. 23 to new Laker Anthony Davis.

