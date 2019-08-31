Report: Veteran Guard Eric Gordon Agrees to Three-Year, $54.5M Extension With Rockets

Gordon has spent the last three seasons with the Rockets.

By Emily Caron
August 31, 2019

The Rockets have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $54.5 million contract extension with veteran guard Eric Gordon, according to multiple reports. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal begins with the 2020-21 season and could keep Gordon in Houston through the 2023-24 season and contains a possible fourth year, although the final season of Gordon's extension is not guaranteed. The fourth non-guaranteed season in the extension–which would become guaranteed if Gordon is selected as an All-Star or the Rockets win an NBA title–would pay Gordon $20.9 million and push the total value of the new deal to just under $76 million.

Gordon averaged 16.2 points on 40.9% shooting last season through 68 appearances, 53 of which were starts. He is entering the final year of a deal signed in 2016 that will pay him just over $14 million this season. 

The 11-year NBA veteran has spent the last three seasons in Houston. Gordon's extension locks up the Rockets' backcourt, which includes NBA MVP James Harden and newly acquired All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, at least through the 2021-22 season.

Gordon is entering his 12th NBA season and was the league's sixth man of the year for 2016-17.

