Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will miss "at least the next two" FIBA World Cup games for Team USA due to a sprained ankle, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Tatum twisted his ankle in the final seconds of Team USA's overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday. He was declared "out for at least five days" following an examination on Wednesday, per Windhorst.

Team USA will face Japan on Thursday before second-round action begins on Saturday. Tatum is eligible to return to the court on Monday.

The 21-year-old forward tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds against Turkey. He is one of four Celtics on Team USA's roster along with Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum averaged 15.7 points per game in 2018-19. He was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.