Suns center Deandre Ayton announced he is donating $100,000 to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief on Friday.

Ayton announced he will also be partnering with the Suns for a supply and donation drive in the Phoenix area on Sept. 10.

"The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian," Ayton wrote on Friday. "My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners."

The 21-year-old center is the second Bahamas native from the NBA to donate toward Dorian relief efforts. Kings guard Buddy Hield announced he is donating $100,000 to the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Phoenix drafted Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The Arizona product averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a rookie.