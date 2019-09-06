Kings guard Buddy Hield also donated $100,000 to the Bahamas on Wednesday.
Suns center Deandre Ayton announced he is donating $100,000 to the Bahamas for Hurricane Dorian relief on Friday.
Ayton announced he will also be partnering with the Suns for a supply and donation drive in the Phoenix area on Sept. 10.
"The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian," Ayton wrote on Friday. "My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners."
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone for reaching out with their prayers and concern. It's been a rough few days checking in on family and friends back home and thankfully everyone is ok. The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian. My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners. We are also asking Suns fans and those in the Phoenix area to please join us Tuesday, September 10th where we'll be working with the Suns to collect much needed supplies and donations. More details to come on time and location ASAP. Please give as much or as little as you can. Items to be collected: Toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, canned goods, box fans, leather work gloves, hand sanitizer, non-perishable food, water, generators (no clothes) and monetary donations. More info to come for those who can’t come out locally but wish to support. Thank you and blessing 🇧🇸🙏
The 21-year-old center is the second Bahamas native from the NBA to donate toward Dorian relief efforts. Kings guard Buddy Hield announced he is donating $100,000 to the Bahamas on Wednesday.
Phoenix drafted Ayton with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. The Arizona product averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a rookie.