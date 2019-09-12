Report: Joe Johnson to Sign With Pistons, Make NBA Return After BIG3 Stint

Johnson won MVP of the BIG3 league in 2019 after hitting the game-winning shot in the championship game. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 12, 2019

Joe Johnson is expected to sign with the Pistons on Thursday, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman

Detroit is expected to release Michael Beasley in a corresponding move.

Johnson worked out for the Bucks, Nets and Pistons last week. The seven-time All-Star last played in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Jazz and Rockets. Johnson won MVP of the BIG3 league this summer and clinched the championship for the Triplets with a game-winning three.

Detroit will be Johnson's eighth team since entering the league in 2001. The Arkansas product averaged 6.8 points and 21.9 minutes per game in 2017-18. His last double-digit scoring season came with the Nets and Heat in 2015-16.

The Pistons finished eighth in the East in 2018-19 at 41–41. They lost to the Bucks 4–0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message