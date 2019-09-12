Joe Johnson is expected to sign with the Pistons on Thursday, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Detroit is expected to release Michael Beasley in a corresponding move.

Johnson worked out for the Bucks, Nets and Pistons last week. The seven-time All-Star last played in the NBA in 2017-18 with the Jazz and Rockets. Johnson won MVP of the BIG3 league this summer and clinched the championship for the Triplets with a game-winning three.

MVP Joe Johnson knocks down a game winner in @theBIG3 championship!!!



His 6th game winner this season.



pic.twitter.com/4O6c5KjlLw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) September 1, 2019

Detroit will be Johnson's eighth team since entering the league in 2001. The Arkansas product averaged 6.8 points and 21.9 minutes per game in 2017-18. His last double-digit scoring season came with the Nets and Heat in 2015-16.

The Pistons finished eighth in the East in 2018-19 at 41–41. They lost to the Bucks 4–0 in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.